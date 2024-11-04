Wife of Texas News Anchor Who ‘Died Unexpectedly’ Grateful for ‘Tremendous Outpouring of Love'

Kris Radcliffe's death was announced on live TV on Wednesday, Oct. 30 by his emotional co-anchor Lindsay Liepman

The wife of a Texas news anchor who died suddenly is thanking those who have shown their support after her husband’s death.

Kris Radcliffe “died unexpectedly” at the age of 51 on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to his co-anchor Lindsay Liepman, who announced the news during NBC affiliate KCEN-TV's evening telecast that same day.

In a statement shared by her sister Libby, Kris’ wife Eden Radcliffe expressed her gratitude for those who have supported her and her family following her husband's death, according to KCEN-TV.

“On behalf of my sister, she wanted me to relay to you our profound thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love and support for her girls, their girls, and families," Libby wrote. "She's receiving and reading your texts and posts, but it's simply too difficult to respond at this time.”

During her on-air tribute to Kris, Liepman offered thoughts and prayers to Eden, the two daughters he shared with Kris and their two grandchildren, who “idolized” the journalist.

“He always had a new story every time he came into the newsroom about his grandkids,” an emotional Liepman said.

Radcliffe worked at KCEN-TV for 22 years. The California native began working for the Central Texas station in 2002 as a sports anchor, and eventually transitioned to anchoring the evening news in 2018.

During her on-air tribute, Liepman described Kris as a “funny, genuine and smart” man.

“I looked forward to working with Kris every single night and I think you all could tell at home,” she explained. “We had fun here. Kris loved this community and never took his role for granted."

She added, “If I had known yesterday was going to be our last newscast together I would have ignored the cues to wrap from our producers and just laughed a little longer at all of his jokes. He always has lots of jokes.”

Liepman, who was unable to finish the broadcast, told viewers she wanted to share what Kris meant to everyone at KCEN-TV. She fondly recalled chatting with him about family, as well.

“I would have thanked him for all he’s taught me and given to all of you, the viewers, but that is not how life works out,” Liepman added.

A memorial service for Kris will be held at 11 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 8, at Renew Church in Waco, Texas, according to the anchor's obituary.

