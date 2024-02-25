Wightlink passengers stranded after night ferries cancelled

Passengers were left stranded after a ferry company cancelled its late-night crossings.

Wightlink, which runs services between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, suspended car ferries on Saturday night, blaming "technical issues" in an email to customers.

No ferries ran after 22:00 GMT from Portsmouth and 23:00 from Fishbourne, according to Wightlink's social media.

The BBC has approached the company for comment.

Sorry, due to a technical issue, there will be no sailings after 2200 from Ports and 2300 from Fish tonight, Sat 24 Feb until our scheduled service begins again at 0500hrs Sun 25 Feb.

There will be an additional FastCat sailing from H-R at 0015 for any late night travellers. — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) February 24, 2024

In a message on X, posted 25 minutes after the 22:00 crossing had been due to depart, Wightlink said there would be an additional FastCat sailing for foot passengers at 00:15 on Sunday.

One passenger told the BBC he had to leave his car in Southampton and catch a Red Funnel foot passenger service back to the island.

Steve Armstrong, who was travelling from a football match in Manchester to the Portsmouth ferry terminal, said his crossing had been changed from 23:59 on Saturday night to 05:00 on Sunday morning.

"On this occasion, it's just a joke. How can they expect people to sit in a car park for six hours in nearly freezing conditions?" he said.

Mr Armstrong said he believed he would be about £150 out of pocket after parking, alternative ferry and taxi costs.

