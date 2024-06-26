WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleads guilty in US deal
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty in a US court in Saipan on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, in a plea bargain that will leave him a free man after years of legal drama.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty in a US court in Saipan on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, in a plea bargain that will leave him a free man after years of legal drama.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the judge presiding over his classified documents case to prevent prosecutors from using as evidence boxes of records seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction, but keeping others connected to the case off limits until he is sentenced July 11.
The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al
He also revealed what will happen if Joe Biden provokes Trump at this week's debate.
There was tension in U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom on Monday afternoon as the controversial jurist—already facing criticism that she is in the tank for Donald Trump, who appointed her to the bench during his single term in the White House—snapped at one of the government attorneys prosecuting Trump for unlawfully hoarding classified documents after leaving office.The exchange occurred during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, with prosecutors arguing for
Nicole Virzi is charged with criminal homicide
In her first public remarks since federal authorities raided her home last week, a defiant and furious mayor of Oakland, California, said she did not do anything wrong and she has no plans to resign from office. Mayor Sheng Thao took no questions.
TILA, Mexico (AP) — It was night when residents of this remote town began to hear gunshots. Then came the sounds of trucks and the voices of men discussing which houses to burn.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.The trial of a Regina teacher charged with sexual offences involving a 15-year-old student began in the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Monday.Jeffrey Dumba has pleaded not guilty to five charges including inviting a minor to touch herself sexually, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and possessing child pornography.The charges relate to Dumba's alleged interactions with the teen between June 23, 2021 and Sept. 2, 2021.Regina po
When Donald Trump was indicted last year for pilfering classified documents from the White House, court filings included photos of state secrets stashed throughout his country-club-turned-residence in, among other unsecured spaces, a ballroom, a bathroom, and Trump’s bedroom.On Monday night, following Trump’s latest disingenuous contention—that the FBI agents who seized and reviewed the contents of boxes upon boxes of sensitive materials stored at Mar-a-Lago “failed to maintain” the exact order
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
Patrick Harvie pointed to the New York civil case against the former US President as he renewed calls for an investigation.
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
Riasat Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how he was one of five people who were hit by a car in Sheffield in December 2023.