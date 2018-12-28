Wild and crazy season ends with lots of playoff uncertainty

File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrating a game-winning touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis. Advantage Luck in this rivalry: he is 10-0 in his career starts vs. the Titans. He could become the only player since 1970 with an 11-0 mark against one team. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

In a wild and crazy season, the biggest remaining tumult is in the AFC South.

Houston leads and takes the division title by beating struggling Jacksonville. A Texans loss, however, gives the winner of the prime-time game between the Colts and Titans in Nashville the crown, dropping Houston into a wild card.

"When you start off 0-3 and you're sitting here at 10-5 with a chance to win the division on Sunday you've done a lot of good things over the course of those games since we were 0-3," star defensive end J.J. Watt says. "But we have to make sure that we do what we need to do to make sure that doesn't all go to waste."

There are two other AFC division crowns to settle, in the North and West, but at least the Chiefs and Chargers already are into the postseason. So while avoiding having to suit up next weekend — and the likelihood of having the conference's best record — becomes paramount, Kansas City and Los Angeles both have a comfort zone.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh do not. If the Ravens win at home over Cleveland, they take the North. If they lose and the Steelers defeat spiraling Cincinnati, Pittsburgh advances.

The winner of the night game in Music City will, well, be making sweet music as a playoff qualifier.

"We're just blessed to be in this position to be playing for a playoff game, so that's all the motivation that guys need," Titans safety Kevin Byard says. "They'll be motivated, we'll be motivated. It'll be a fun game."

Jacksonville (5-10) at Houston (10-5)

Watt needs one-half sack to join Reggie White as the only players since 1982 with four or more seasons with 15 or more sacks. Watt has 4½ sacks and has forced three fumbles in the past four division games.

On offense, Deshaun Watson had two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores last week in a loss at Philadelphia. He has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past four home games.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who was benched after a loss to Buffalo on Nov. 25, will start, perhaps for the last time for Jacksonville. Bortles has 13 TD passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Indianapolis (9-6) at Tennessee (9-6)

Advantage Andrew Luck in this rivalry: he is 10-0 in his career starts vs. the Titans. He could become the only player since 1970 with an 11-0 mark against one team.

Colts K Adam Vinatieri can break a tie with Jeff Feagles (352) for third-most games played in league history and can join George Blanda, Morten Andersen and John Carney as the only players to appear in a game at age 46.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is recovering from a stinger that knocked him out of the last game against Washington. Backup Blaine Gabbert has started twice and come off the bench in three other games this season for Mariota and fared relatively well.

But Tennessee's route to the playoffs likely is Derrick Henry toting the ball. Nobody has more yards rushing or TDs in December than Henry, who has 532 yards rushing and eight TD runs.

Cincinnati (6-9) at Pittsburgh (8-6-1)

Pittsburgh has won 10 of the past 11 meetings with Bengals, while the Bengals are 8-25 vs. the Steelers under coach Marvin Lewis. But last year, the Bengals won at Baltimore 31-27 in the final game, knocking the Ravens out of contention and giving a playoff berth to Buffalo. Of course, those Bengals were a lot more healthy than this injury-wrecked group.

Pittsburgh is hopeful Pro Bowl running back James Conner returns after a three-game absence (sprained left ankle).

"It's out of our control," says guard David DeCastro. "You're going to feel a lot worse than you do now if you were to go out there and see Baltimore lose and us lose, too. It's definitely deflating, it's been a long season. We've put forth a lot of effort."

Cleveland (7-7-1) at Baltimore (9-6)

Cleveland certainly has lots of incentive, including a winning record after going 0-16 in 2017, and making an emphatic statement about the work of interim coach Gregg Williams.

That doesn't likely trump the motivation of making the playoffs, especially in a season with no overwhelming favorites. The Ravens are 9-1 against Cleveland at home under John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 5-1 in his first six career starts, tied for third-best start in NFL history. RB Gus Edwards leads Baltimore with 642 yards rushing, with Jackson second at 605. Both are rookies.

