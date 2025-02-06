‘Wild at Heart’ Producer Joni Sighvatsson Sets ‘The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden’ With The Global Ensemble Drama, Diprente Media

Hollywood Icelandic mogul Joni Sighvatsson, producer of David Lynch’s Palme d’Or winner “Wild at Heart” and head of L.A.-based Palomar Entertainment, has partnered the Scandinavian powerhouse The Global Ensemble Drama and South Africa’s Diprente Media for the feature adaptation of Jonas Jonasson’s best-selling book “The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden.”

The majority English-language project in development will be directed by high profile South-African talent Kagiso Lediga from a script by Karabo Lediga, both credited for Netflix’s first African series “Queen Sono.”

“The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden” is the second Jonas Jonasson movie adaptation for Sighvatsson, after the executive produced “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared” which grossed over $51 million worldwide.

Published in 2013 and sold by Albatros Agency to around 30 territories including to Harper Collins for English language countries, “The Girl…” is the empowering story of Nombeko Mayeki, “a young woman from Soweto who finds herself caught in an international whirlwind from South Africa to Sweden,” per the official logline.” “A heroine born in the slums of South Africa, she rises from obscurity to become the key player in an international nuclear conspiracy, accidentally saving the Swedish monarchy and averting global catastrophe with her quick-witted resourcefulness.”

Nombeko’s journey is described as “an absurd and heart-warming tale of how one underestimated person can inadvertently save the world from disaster. Ultimately, Nombeko uses her ingenuity and luck to defuse a bomb, restore order, and, against all odds, secure her place in history.”

““The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden” is a unique film because it truly honours the international essence that Jonas Jonasson crafted so brilliantly,” said Shajan Kozegary, managing director in Sweden of The Global Ensemble Drama (TGED). “The story’s humor, heart, and vibrant language resonate across borders, staying true to the original spirit of the book, while capturing the voices of each culture it touches.”

A former Netflix Nordic executive, credited for some of the streamer’s most viewed non-English films, such as “Troll,” “Loving Adults” and “Black Crab,” Kozegary said TGED got involved after reaching out to Signvatsson who had acquired film rights to “The Girl…” several years ago. “We got in touch with Joni and presented the South African angle with Diprente Media, which Joni showed great enthusiasm for. It’s a privilege to work with partners who are equally committed to bringing this authenticity and originality to the screen,” he said.

Joining Kozegary on behalf of TGED is his former Netflix colleague Nathalie Laurent-Marke, also hired in 2023 by TGED founder Per-Olav Sørensen (“Home for Christmas”, “Midsummer Night”), to drive the Scandi group’s international expansion. Laurent-Marke, TGDE’s head of international co-productions, serves as producer on “The Girl…,” next to Kozegary, Sighvatsson and Diprente Media’s Tamsin Andersson.

The latter who founded Diprente with her partner Kagiso Lediga, as well as Isaac Mogajane, said “Kagiso’s visionary direction paired with Karabo’s sharp, compelling storytelling, makes this an exceptional combination to capture the novel’s unique blend of wit, heart and adventure.”

Although the full budget is yet to be finalised, Kozegary said “we’re sculpting for a high-end international production here, rivalling the biggest theatrical hits coming out that year.” Similarly cast and shooting details are still pending, with a start of principal photography scheduled for 2026.

