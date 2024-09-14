Wild Horses Crosses Road as They Move Away From Nevada Fire

It wasn’t just local drivers who were on the move as the Davis Fire took hold in Nevada’s Washoe County, as a herd of wild horses was seen along a road south of Reno.

Video by Kristen Edgington shows the horses as they approach and begin to cross the street.

“This is crazy,” Edgington can be heard saying. “What an experience.”

“That’s magnificent. They’re going to go somewhere, right? Poor babies are probably in the fire,” the driver responded.

The fire was estimated on September 13 to have scorched 5,824 acres and was 76 percent contained. Credit: Kristen Edgington via Storyful

Video Transcript

I know.

That's crazy.

00, that's magnificent.

But they're going to have to cross somewhere.

Poor babies are probably.

Here we go.

Ok, All right.

This is a IIII.

I guess we do.

No, you just let me just I know there's nothing more you can do.

There's Wow, what an experience.

This is quite amusing.

But how would this go on business?

Um, didn't know where it goes.

I'm gonna drain this down.

Right?

And something else.

The sweet it pave metal.

Yeah, they're turning off a day all over the place.

Horse.

Jeez, Poor horses.

Oh, my God, That's crazy.

That is this is an unusual drive.

Wow, Fridays.