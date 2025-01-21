'This is Wild': Snow Blankets Mandeville

Snowfall blanketed Mandeville, Louisiana, as a winter storm hit the region on Tuesday, January 21, footage shows.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Dennis Jordan shows snow covering a backyard in the southeastern Louisiana town on Tuesday morning.

“This is wild, just unreal!” Jordan wrote in the post.

Nearby Lafayette received its first-ever blizzard warning from the National Weather Service on Tuesday as the storm hit southern Louisiana.

Several bridges and interstates were closed throughout New Orleans due to winter weather, according to a local news report. Credit: Dennis Jordan via Storyful