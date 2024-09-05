The Wild True Story of “Fight Night”: How the $1 Million Heist Actually Went Down Amid Muhammad Ali's 1970 Comeback

Peacock’s show 'Fight Night' brings to light the armed robbery that left a lasting impact on Atlanta

Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie, Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten and Michael James Shaw as Lamar on Peacock's 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist'

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Peacock’s latest drama, has garnered significant attention for its star-studded cast and gripping narrative.

The series, which premiered on Sept. 5, is based on the infamous 1970 armed robbery that took place on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic comeback fight. As the trailer cues viewers in, it proclaims, “Based on some s--- that really happened.”

Inspired by the iHeartRadio podcast of the same name, the show explores how the robbery at a lavish post-fight party not only shook the city of Atlanta but also contributed to its transformation into a major hub for Black culture and prosperity.

“This is a high-level Black project with a lot of resources,” showrunner Shaye Ogbonna told the Los Angeles Times in September 2024. “It’s important that the story is told correctly and accurately. You don’t get a lot of opportunities like this.”

The work features an ensemble cast, including Kevin Hart as Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams, Samuel L. Jackson as crime boss Frank Moten and Don Cheadle as J.D. Hudson, one of Atlanta's first Black detectives.

But how much of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is true? Here’s everything to know about the real-life events that inspired the show.

Is Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist a true story?

Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK Kevin Hart as Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams, Navy Greene as Garbage Man on Peacock's 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist'

Yes, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is a true story.

In conversation with Georgia Public Broadcasting in August 2024, executive producer Will Packer, who also produced the iHeartRadio podcast, spoke of the almost stranger-than-fiction element of the real 1970 heist that captured his attention.

“Oftentimes you're getting pitched things by writers, and they're just making up things that aren't even as crazy and absurd as what happened in this story,” he said. “So for this to be true, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is an incredible narrative.’ ”

What happened on the night of Muhammad Ali's comeback fight?

The real-life events that inspired Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist took place on Oct. 26, 1970, when Ali made his highly anticipated return to boxing in a match against Jerry Quarry. The fight was both a major sporting event and a cultural moment, drawing celebrities and high-profile individuals from across the country.

After the fight, a private afterparty hosted by Chicken Man would become the site of one of Atlanta's most notorious crimes. According to the Fight Night podcast, Chicken Man wanted the special event to be “just like Vegas,” and the house was set up like a casino, complete with gambling tables and a bar.

The guest list was exclusive but far-reaching, with engraved invitations sent to destinations like New York City. When the festivities began that fall evening, the 200 attendees included prominent figures and well-known Atlanta hustlers like Moten, the so-called "Black Godfather."

The celebration, however, was interrupted by a group of masked men armed with sawed-off shotguns. The partygoers, many of whom were gangsters and high-profile personalities, were forced down into the basement and made to lie on the floor as the robbers systematically cleaned out their pockets.

Even Moten’s bodyguards, who were known to be heavily armed, were left vulnerable when their weapons were taken away. Despite the tension, no shots were fired.

According to the podcast, the robbers had cased the place in the days leading up to the event, making their attack swift. Guests were left empty-handed as they watched the robbers make off with an estimated $1 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The robbery stunned everyone, and though many suspected Chicken Man's involvement due to his ownership of the house, he maintained he was as much a victim as anyone else.

Who was Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams?

Fernando Decillis/PEACOCK Kevin Hart as Chicken Man on Peacock's 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist'

Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams, portrayed by Hart in the series, was a well-known figure in Atlanta’s underground scene, was a hustler with connections to the city’s criminal network and the legitimate business community.

Following the robbery, Chicken Man was suspected of masterminding the plan. The investigation by Atlanta police that followed put him in the crosshairs of both law enforcement and the criminal underworld. Despite the suspicion, Chicken Man maintained his innocence.

What happened to the suspects after the heist?

Eli Joshua Ade/PEACOCK Don Cheadle as J.D. Hudson on Peacock's 'Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist'

Investigating the case was J.D. Hudson, one of the first Black detectives on Atlanta’s desegregated police force.

Ultimately, two men, McKinley Rogers Jr. and James Henry Hall, were indicted on armed robbery charges. However, their real names were James H. Jackson and James Ebo, respectively. But before they could stand trial, both men were shot in the Bronx in May 1971, just months after the heist.

The New York Times reported that they were gunned down in their stolen Cadillac, with loaded guns, fake IDs and cash found in the vehicle.

Despite the deaths of the primary suspects, the mystery surrounding Chicken Man’s involvement persisted. While it was believed that Chicken Man had been killed shortly after the heist in what was thought to be a contract hit, later revelations suggested otherwise.

In an interview for the Fight Night podcast, Hudson revealed that Chicken Man had actually survived and built a new life as a pastor.

How accurate is Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist?

getty; Eli Joshua Ade/PEACOCK) Dexter Darden as Ali on 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' ; Muhammad Ali gives a press conference in Atlanta on October 26, 1970, before the match with Jerry Quarry.

The key events of the show — the lavish afterparty, robbery, investigation and transformation of Atlanta — were heavily influenced by real-life events. However, when talking to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Packer noted that telling the story in an eight-part series afforded them “room to stretch the narrative.”

Still, showrunner Ogbonna explained to the outlet that the essence of the narrative was crucial to get right in terms of Atlanta’s emergence as a hub for Black culture.

“This was Atlanta's coming out party,” she said. “It gave us the opportunity to tell this amazing story about this amazing city from this uniquely African-American perspective.”

Packer also shared that one of the most significant moments during production was when Chicken Man’s family visited the set.

“One of the biggest compliments that we got throughout this process was when we had the family of Chicken Man come to set and see everything that we created and get immersed in the environment and tell us, ‘You guys got this right,’ ” he recalled. “That's the biggest compliment that you can have. That was huge.”

Actor Jackson also played a critical role in ensuring the accuracy of the period depicted in the show.

“Sam has an Atlanta connection,” Ogbonna told the Los Angeles Times. “Having him around was like having a historian on set. He got married in the church around the corner from where Chicken Man’s party was.”



