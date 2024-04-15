Wild turkey breaks into Quebec long-term care home, no injuries reported

MONTREAL — A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.

The local health authority says the animal entered an empty office at the Beauceville, Que., facility around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday but didn't injure anyone.

Fast-acting staff members at de Beauceville long-term care home closed the office door to lock the animal inside.

The health authority for the Chaudière-Appalaches region says that a few minutes later the turkey left through the window it had broken.

A video circulating on social media shows the turkey flapping around in the office and knocking papers to the ground.

In February, a resident armed with a slingshot killed a turkey that had been terrorizing the town of Louiseville, Que., about 167 kilometres west of Beauceville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the turkey had broken into the care home on Sunday and that Louiseville was 167 kilometres east of Beauceville.