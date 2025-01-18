Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo names new president and CEO

Kyle Burks has been named the new president and CEO of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. (Submitted by the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo - image credit)

Kyle Burks was named the new president and CEO of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.

The zoo says Burks has more than 20 years of experience in management, wildlife conservation and animal care. He has held leadership positions at the Sacramento Zoo, Denver Zoo and The Walt Disney Company, most recently working as the chief operating officer of the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans.

Burks earned his doctorate and master's degree from Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Burks is a passionate advocate of conservation and brings with him a strong desire to evolve the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo into world-class status," said zoo board chair Jennifer Koury.

"His career uniquely combines animal management and wildlife conservation with cutting-edge business principles."

Burks succeeds Jamie Dorgan, who has served as the interim CEO and COO since Clément Lanthier's retirement in June 2024.

The leadership change comes in the wake of a young gorilla death in November, which the zoo says was an accident due to human error.