Wilder, Ortiz make weight for heavyweight rematch

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 22, 2019) (FOX SPORTS/PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS - ACCESS ALL)

1. INTERIOR MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA - CHALLENGER LUIS ORTIZ BEING INTRODUCED AND WALKING ONSTAGE FOR WEIGH IN

2. WBC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP DEONTAY WILDER BEING INTRODUCED AND WALKING ONSTAGE FOR WEIGH IN

3. ORTIZ GETTING ON SCALE AND WEIGHING IN AT 236 1/2 POUNDS (107.2 KGS)

4. WILDER GETTING ON SCALE AND WEIGHING IN AT 219 1/2 POUNDS (99.5 KGS)

5. WILDER AND ORTIZ STARING EACH OTHER DOWN AND POSING FOR PHOTOS

6. ORTIZ WITH TRANSLATOR SPEAKING TO REPORTER

7. (SOUNDBITE)(Spanish) LUIS ORTIZ AFTER BEING ASKED WHAT WAS SAID DURING STARE DOWN, SAYING:

"There is nothing more to talk about, tomorrow is our night."

8. (SOUNDBITE)(English) DEONTAY WILDER AFTER BEING ASKED WHAT HE SAW IN ORTIZ DURING STARE DOWN, SAYING:

"He look good though, as a champion you want to see your opponent look good and look in shape so when it comes to Saturday night I won't have no mercy on him when I'm ready to do what I do. We know it's coming but we don't know when it's coming and when it comes, bam baby! Good night."

9. CROWD CHEERING

STORY: WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Luis Ortiz made weight Friday (November 22) for this weekend's rematch in Las Vegas.

34-year-old American Wilder weighed in at 219 1/2 pounds (99.5 kilograms) while Cuban Ortiz, now 40-years-old, tipped the scales at 236 1/2 pounds (107.2 kgs) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Wilder (41-0-1 40 KOs) got the better of Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) in their first fight in New York in 2018 when the referee stopped the fight after Wilder twice knocked Ortiz to the mat in the 10th round.

(Production: David Grip)