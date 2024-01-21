Wilderness on BBC 2 review: Simon Reeve's celebration of the wonder of nature is unbeatable

Who’d be an adventurer? Over the course of his 20-year career, Simon Reeve has been shot at, smuggled across borders, and talked his way out of numerous hairy situations. He’s probably used up more lives than a cat, and yet he’s called Wilderness his most dangerous show yet.

Why? It’s probably to do with the remote nature of the places he’s travelling to. For in this, his latest BBC 2 show, Reeve is heading to what he’s called “the last great wildernesses”, the places still left (mostly) untouched by the pick ’n’ mix of problems humans tend to inflict on nature.

Over the course of four episodes, we see him travel first to the Congo (where the guide ominously tells him that “some of the fears that you’ve read about are really true”), then the Patagonian ice fields, the Coral Triangle and the Kalahari desert in search of the wildlife and the people that live there.

Reeve, his boyish face glowing with perpetual enthusiasm, is by this point a presenting veteran – not that you’d know it by his hushed, excited gasps when a puma cat is spotted playing with its young in Argentina, or when a whale shark sweeps underneath the jetty he’s standing on in the Coral Triangle.

His palpable excitement is what drives the show – both engaging the viewer and his many interviewees – and he's clearly game for anything, which apparently includes chowing down on cow testicles with Argentinian gauchos. "Quite delicate," he pronounces.

As nice as this sounds (and make no mistake, I was twitching with envy for most of the runtime), the show doesn’t shy away from the less glamorous side of life at the edge of the world. In addition to gallivanting around the Congo with the indigenous Baka people, we see vast swathes of the forest being cut down to line the floors of houses in the West. In Patagonia, we see how climate change is shrinking the glaciers at a record rate and causing drought in the steppes beyond.

(BBC/The Garden/Jonathan Young)

Reeve brings up these points, but doesn’t linger overlong on them – nimbly dodging any sense of preachiness, in favour of calls to action instead. These places are “worth fighting for,” Reeve tells us, over sweeping drone shots of the ice fields (any question of the carbon footprint of filming this is also not mentioned).

Plus, we get a rare glimpse into the perils of making a show like this. A member of the crew has to get a parasitic jigger flea removed from his ankle on camera – easily the most vomit-inducing part of the entire series. The cameraman twists his ankle on the ascent up a Patagonian mountain and has to be invalided out.

Even worse, the director comes down with a raging fever on a sailing boat in the middle of the ocean, leading to a nail-biting scene where Reeve and the team try to figure out where the closest island with a medical clinic is. The answer: a very long way away. It’s not something usually seen in your bog-standard travel show, which makes it a fascinating – if slightly stressful – watch.

Overall, though, this is a soothing four hours of television: a celebration of the wonders of nature. And it makes a persuasive case for getting a bit more of that wonder in our everyday lives, so far away from the wilder places of the world.

As Reeve puts it, “we’ve forgotten that these wildernesses exist and we need a bit of it in our lives, we need that sense that nature is raw and powerful and wonderful… they feed our souls.” Couldn’t have said it better: and despite never shying away from the darker issues, ultimately this is comfort viewing, and soundtracked by Reeve's affable voice, it's unbeatable stuff.

Wilderness with Simon Reeve, Sundays at 9pm from January 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer