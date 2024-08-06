Wilderness festival review: a magical weekend

Watching a completely naked middle-aged man swaying along to a techno-pop cabaret act, I was reminded, not for the first time during my weekend at Wilderness festival, of Saltburn.

Apart from the parallels with the 2023 psychological thriller’s now infamous final scene featuring Barry Keoghan in his birthday suit, there is also the fact that the four-day long Cotswolds romp is set in the rolling hills of Cornbury Park, an imposing stately home overlooking the festivities.

Unlike Saltburn, however, the hedonism is wholesome, and entirely unpretentious. Yes, it is self-consciously very posh — where else could you spot David Cameron having a post-Brexit knees-up two years in a row? Or spend an afternoon at a tent hosted by Champagne house Veuve Clicquot? But never does it verge into snobbery – the organisers have cultivated a genuinely refreshing atmosphere, with a warm, intergenerational community spirit.

Technically, Wilderness is a music festival. But, in many ways, the musicians are a soundtrack to the panoply of fine dining, wellness, art and spa activities on offer during the four days in the dazzling Oxford sunshine.

(Dylan Roberts)

There is no upper limit to the amount of money you could spend here. Indulgent long-table banquets hosted by celebrity chefs such as Meera Sodha and Andi Oliver are a popular option, as is a daily drag-queen led wine-tasting.

A sanctuary area hosts endless massage tents, mindfulness zones and palm reading (£60 a pop) – but a notification from the festival app on the first day informed me I could cash in on a free therapy session. Next door, exhausted partiers recharged their batteries at a lakeside spa, complete with hot tubs, saunas, and wild swimming.

The festival also lived up to its family-friendly reputation, with a dedicated family field, kids’ film screenings, art classes and various interactive workshops to keep the little ones entertained.

Don’t be fooled, though, the festival as a whole is far from tame. Once the kids are in bed, revellers can head to the House of Sublime, an over-18, kink-culture infused dance tent (the night we went featured an interactive Dominatrix show). The Riddle, a new, dynamic stage for lesser-known artists – and with a no-phone policy – also proved a crowd favourite.

(Chloe Hashemi)

While music might not be the primary attraction, this year still boasted an impressive roster of headliners. Dance music legends Faithless kicked off the main stage on Friday night with a rousing electronic disco, part of their first live tour in eight years after the tragic death of lead singer Maxi in 2022.

Saturday saw a change of pace with a psychedelic soul takeover from Mercury winner Michael Kiwanuka, a majestic, quietly confident performance from an artist at the very top of his game.

Away from the main stage is The Valley, an innovative DJ stage set in the base of deep sloping fields. Akin to a forest amphitheatre aglow with laser beams and glittering disco balls, it hosted electrifying sets from world-class DJs including Scottish Mercury Prize nominee Barry Can’t Swim and Bristolian producer Eats Everything.

Jessie Ware brought her new disco-inspired sound to those not too hungover to make it out on Sunday night, and managed to revive those of us on bleary-eyed autopilot – “I don’t recommend playing on the Sunday when you’ve camped with your kids all weekend!” she joked during her sunset slot.

The crowd were well and truly warmed up for Belfast DJ duo Bicep, tried-and-tested crowd pleasers who brought the proceedings to a pulsating close. A thundering end to a magical weekend.