Wildfire Breaks Out in San Diego County's Rancho Bernardo

A brush fire broke out in the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego on Wednesday, January 22, with evacuations ordered for parts of the area.

Timelapse footage captured by ALERTCalifornia and UC San Diego’s live fire-monitoring cameras shows the fire, which broke out on Wednesday morning, burning on a mountainside in Rancho Bernardo.

According to a local news report, one person suffered injuries in the fire and was transported to a local hospital.

The fire had spread to three acres and was 0 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Credit: ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego via Storyful