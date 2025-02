Wildfire Erupts in Mountains North of Chilean Capital

Firefighters battled a forest fire burning in the mountains north of Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, February 5.

The fire broke out in the municipality of Tiltil, driven by strong winds, according to Chilean news reports.

Footage from X user @Jossue_20192019 shows smoke billowing from the fire. Credit: @Jossue_20192019 via Storyful

