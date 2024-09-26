Wildfire evacuation order issued near Grand Forks, B.C.

Plumes of smoke can be seen in Grand Forks, B.C. (Facebook/Sahil Bagga - image credit)

An evacuation order has been issued for rural properties outside Grand Forks, near the B.C.-U.S. border.

An alert issued by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the fire "poses a threat to human life."

"Evacuate immediately if you are in the following area: west of Highway 41 and south of Highway 3," the order says. The alert also applies to "any properties west of Highway 3 from Sleepy Hollow Rd to Phoenix Rd."

The district has not said how many people or properties are estimated to be affected.

Evacuees have been told to head east along Highway 3 to the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena, 2020 Central Avenue, in Grand Forks, B.C.