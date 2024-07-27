Wildfire Explodes in Size, Prompts Evacuations in California's Kern County

Evacuations were ordered in parts of Kern County, California, on Thursday, July 25, as the Borel Fire threatened buildings and then ballooned in size to nearly 32,000 acres on Friday evening, July 26.

The fire started burning along State Route 178 near Democrat Springs on Wednesday and threatened the Democrat Fire Station “but crews made a stand and defended” the building, according to a statement from the US Forest Service.

This aerial infrared footage from FIRIS, a fire-monitoring agency in California, shows the the blaze engulfing hills near Twin Oaks, a community close to the town of Loraine.

By Friday night, evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for a number of areas including Bodfish, Breckenridge, Walker Basin, and Havilah, where videos revealed major destruction as a result of the wildfire. Credit: Cal OES FIRIS via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oe intel 24 over the Burrell incident, Sequoia National Forest, July 26th, 2024 at 21 35 hours.

And the radical now is the east side of the fire.

The head.

The radical now scrolling over the Caliente Bod Fish road where the fire crossed Caliente Bod Fish areas that the fire has crossed already.

Heritage way and Silver Fox Drive and a small portion of the Kiani Bod Fish Road.

This is in the Havila area.

Top of the screen will be Lake Isabella and again, this is the far east portion of the fire and the head of the fire end of recording.

