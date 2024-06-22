Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating

CHURCHILL FALLS, N.L. — Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable overnight.

But with no sign of rain in the forecast, the 500 residents ordered to leave the community on Wednesday have no indication of when they will be allowed to return home.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, the utility that operates the massive Churchill Falls hydroelectric generating station, issued a statement today saying the Mount Hyde Lake fire was still burning on the south side of a river that stands between it and the town.

Meanwhile, eight waterbombers have been dispatched to douse the 15-square-kilometre fire.

Four of the amphibious aircraft are based in the province, but four others arrived earlier in the week, two from Ontario and two from Quebec.

While the generating station is operating as usual, the utility says there is concern that smoke from the fire about six kilometres away could affect insulators on the power lines, causing "trips" that could shut down the flow of electricity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

