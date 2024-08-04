Wildfire Service expands wildfire evacuation orders in southern Interior

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

VICTORIA — Two out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior have forced officials to issue evacuation orders for people at almost 100 properties.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said it expanded evacuation orders Sunday for residents and owners of 83 properties in a remote area north of Lytton, including recreational cabins at Turnip Lake, due to the continued growth of the Shetland Creek wildfire.

The regional district said in a statement Sunday the evacuation order was issued "due to immediate danger to life safety caused by the Shetland Creek Wildfire."

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order late Saturday for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.

The properties are located near Highway 3 along the Pasayten Forest Service Road, about 40 kilometres south of Princeton, while evacuation alerts were issued for people at nearby properties at Eastgate and Placer Creek.

The province's Wildfire Service reports eight fires of note in B.C.'s southern regions, including the Dogtooth wildfire south of Golden, which has destroyed 15 structures; the Dunn Creek wildfire located about 100 kilometres north of Kamloops; and the Sitkum Creek wildfire northeast of Vernon.

A wildfire of note is described as highly visible with the potential to pose a threat to public safety.

A wildfire four kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border at Oroville, Wash., started Saturday and is currently visible from nearby Osoyoos, B.C.

The Wildfire Service said it is preparing for increased lightning activity across much of the province's Cariboo, Okanagan and southeast regions followed by cooler temperatures and high winds on Monday.

Officials said there are 333 active fires across B.C., but preparations are underway for more lightning-triggered blazes over the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Debby packing a stronger punch as it eyes the Florida coastline

    Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.

  • Trudeau makes unscheduled stop at Vancouver's Pride events does not walk in parade

    VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop today at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.

  • Amherst unveils new monument honouring historic Black battalion that served in WW I

    A new monument unveiled on Saturday in Amherst, N.S., honours the men who formed Canada's only all-Black battalion in the First World War. More than 20 men from the Amherst and Cumberland County area were among the hundreds of Black Canadians who enlisted in the No. 2 Construction Battalion in 1916.They overcame systematic barriers and rampant racism and discrimination to do so."We have descendants of those soldiers living here and working here and so we felt it was a very important thing to tak

  • Mapped: Violent protests grip the country with fears of more to come

    Unrest in Manchester, Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Blackpool and Belfast saw missiles thrown and shops looted

  • Far-right activists clash with police as violent protests erupt in cities across U.K. on Saturday

    Far-right activists clashed with police across the UK on Saturday with violent scenes playing out in locations from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, to Liverpool in the northwest of England and Bristol in the west.

  • Palestinian kills two people in stabbing attack in Israel

    STORY: :: ADMMAA Palestinian attacker killed two people and wounded two others in a stabbing spree in central Israel on Sunday (August 4) before being shot dead by police, according to Israeli authorities.The following graphic footage shows the aftermath of the stabbing, which took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv. Israel's ambulance service said the attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park.Israel police spokesperson, Dean Elsdunne."We're talking about four victims to this terror attack, two of them an elderly couple, which their death has been declared, unfortunately, and our thoughts and our prayers are with their families and also with the families of the victims, the other two who are in various conditions, according to medical sources."Police also said they were "conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources."The Islamist group Hamas, which is at war with Israel in Gaza, said in a statement that the attack was a "natural response" to Israeli attacks on Palestinians. And to the assassination of the group's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, last week in Tehran.However, it stopped short of claiming responsibility for Sunday's attack.

  • Damage surfaces in Alberta after severe storms bring hail, winds

    Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.

  • BC landslide: Fears of giant water gush in Chilcotin River rise

    In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.

  • A critical system of Atlantic Ocean currents could collapse as early as the 2030s, new research suggests

    It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.

  • Tropical storm warnings issued as growing system nears Florida

    The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week

  • Tropical storm Debby re-awakens the tropics

    Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.

  • On a path to hit Florida, Tropical Storm Debby forms in Gulf of Mexico

    Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.

  • Polar Bear at Alaska Zoo Gets in the Olympic Spirit and Goes Viral for Diving in Exhibit: 'Perfect Form'

    "No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit

  • Scientist Defends an Audacious Plan to Block Sunlight and Cool the Earth

    CHICAGO — David Keith was a graduate student in 1991 when a volcano erupted in the Philippines, sending a cloud of ash toward the edge of space. Seventeen million tons of sulfur dioxide released from Mount Pinatubo spread across the stratosphere, reflecting some of the sun’s energy away from Earth. The result was a drop in average temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere by roughly one degree Fahrenheit in the year that followed. Today, Keith cites that event as validation of an idea that has bec

  • Water worries continue to plague West Kelowna community

    Ongoing water issues in West Kelowna, B.C., have resulted in an advisory for one neighbourhood, but even those who live nearby feel on edge.

  • Bus tours for Jasper residents whose properties were affected by fire to start Sunday

    EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.

  • Muggy air mass fuels storm risk in eastern Ontario, Quebec

    A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.

  • Severe drought has returned to the Amazon. And it's happening earlier than expected

    Holder of one-fifth of the world's fresh water, the Amazon is beginning the dry season with many of its rivers already at critically low levels, prompting governments to anticipate contingency measures to address issues ranging from disrupted navigation to increasing forest fires. “The Amazon Basin is facing one of the most severe droughts in recent years in 2024, with significant impacts on several member countries,” stated a technical note issued Wednesday by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, which includes Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. In several rivers in the southwestern Amazon, water levels are the lowest on record for this time of year.

  • $4 billion settlement announced nearly a year after deadly Hawaii wildfires

    The State of Hawaii announced it has entered into a $4 billion settlement to resolve hundreds of lawsuits following the historic Maui wildfires of August 2023.

  • See expected tropical storm’s path

    A tropical depression making its way toward the Florida coast is expected to strengthen into&nbsp;Tropical Storm Debby&nbsp;Saturday before delivering heavy, flooding rainfall and dangerous storm surge to the state starting this weekend. CNN’s Allison Chinchar reports.