Wildfire and power outage update

The forest fire threatening Churchill Falls and the government's response to it continues to shift with the weather it seems.

At least, that's how Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey put it during Wednesday's afternoon update on the situation.

"This is a dynamic situation, anything can change,” he said.

Since Tuesday's update, when it was announced the fire crossed the Churchill River in two different locations, the fire continued to behave aggressively, reaching rates of about 2 km per hour towards the Churchill Falls airport.

The fire then jumped Hyde Lake near the airport, which is approximately a 2 km diameter jump and then jumped the airstrip. Eventually, the fire came up against the reservoir itself.

According to Furey, the airstrip remains intact, as do the surrounding buildings.

At present, the fire is at a category two or three and remains approximately three kilometres away from the town.

Rain hopefully coming

Some rain has been predicted over the area, but it is still uncertain how much.

While the lack of radar imagery in Labrador makes it difficult to track rain, simulated radar images show that it is raining in and near Churchill Falls.

There will be a chance of showers and drizzle on Thursday and possibly Friday, however, that likely won’t lead to significant rain accumulation. Additionally, more widespread showers are possible on both Saturday and Sunday which could lead to greater amounts of rainfall.

There is continued bomber suppression. Up until mid-afternoon, there has been a limitation due to smoke and the low ceiling.

Nonetheless, there remain eight bombers to perform the circuits, attacking the easterly edge in an effort to protect the town.

Final evacuation

Jennifer Williams, president and chief executive officer of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, began her statement in today’s media advisory by asking for patience and kindness, as last night was the second and final round of evacuees leaving Churchill Falls.

“This is a really big deal for the people who are working on that facility,” she said.

Williams emphasized the importance for everyone to take care of themselves, take care of others and be extra patient with one another at this heightened time.

“It became extra fresh last night because we had an evacuation before and then we had another host of people who left,” she explained.

Newfoundland Hydro is continuing to monitor the plant remotely. According to Williams, the monitoring is going well and there have been no challenges with the supply committed to customers.

Labrador West

As of 4:30 p.m., on June 26, Newfoundland Labrador Hydro announced that power had been restored for all customers in Labrador City.

This afternoon they were able to re-energize one of the transmission lines from Churchill Falls and restore power for most customers in Wabush.

However, as the wildfires continue, there remains a risk of additional power outages for all customers in Labrador.

Wabush and areas around Labrador City were experiencing an ongoing power outage due to a combination of smoke and water that caused a trip in the line going from Churchill Falls to Labrador West.

The citizens of Wabush remained without power for 24 hours.

“At around 3:30 p.m. today, Labrador time, they will be twenty-four hours without power,” said Labrador West NDP MHA Jordan Brown.

The lack of power in Wabush has also resulted in a boil water advisory, as the community has lost the ability to chlorinate their water.

Both Brown and Ron Barron, the mayor of Wabush, stated that a station will be available in Labrador City where people will be able to access potable water.

Numerous supports have also been available to the residents of Wabush, including meal services at the Labrador West Community Church and a local gym is open and preserving power in order to offer showers to residents.

“It’s been a lot of open arms from residents of Lab City and Wabush,” said Brown.

Major Phyllis Blundell-Colbourne, from the Salvation Army Labrador West Community Church, said they provided lunch for approximately 40 people.

Supper was also provided by the church to around 60 residents, and they will continue to provide food to residents as the power comes back on.

“Now, the power is back in Wabush, as far as we can understand,” said Colbourne. “But we posted on Facebook that we still had the food as it was donated and wanted people to come by for conversation, and a little bit of fellowship.”

Flick the switch

According to both Furey and Williams, once there was a safe window, the ideal solution was to reset the breakers back in Churchill Falls by flying people in from Goose Bay to do the necessary checks on the ground and attempt the reset.

Although there is no guarantee that this could work.

While Hydro wanted to simply go back in and reset the line, they had been researching alternative solutions.

“Even if we choose to re-establish that line– we would have to make sure that Fermont and Lab City are protected from that re-energization,” explained Williams.

One solution could be bringing in new supply, which is not a short-term fix and is not feasible within the next 24 hours, explained Williams.

Hydro was also looking into technical modifications in the field to make that happen; to potentially direct some of the Fermont power into Wabush.

However, research must first be conducted in order to ensure that there are no power quality issues for the community.

“One station is not equivalent, necessarily to another station,” explained Williams.

Finding a match

While the Fermont power is a good match for the Labrador City station, it is not a good match for the existing infrastructure and protection settings in Wabush.

“Electricity is incredibly dangerous and we have to be very thoughtful and careful about how we choose then to implement any solutions that may indeed be possible,” said Williams.

While the power may now be restored, the uncertainty of the wildfires and their effects on surrounding communities continues to shift daily.

For now, the waiting game continues, as shifting conditions determine both Hydro and the government’s next move.

“We are still at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said Williams.

