Wildfire shuts down US 285 near Indian Hills; multiple homes evacuated
A wildfire shut down both directions of US 285 near Indian Hills in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon and prompted the evacuation of at least five homes.
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
While seeking shelter indoors during a thunderstorm is crucial, it doesn’t guarantee complete safety. Believing it’s safe to go outside as soon as the rain stops can lead to dangerous situations. Understanding these truths and myths can help you manage thunderstorm safety more effectively.
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for NW ON. Two rounds of storms will develop today across SE Manitoba and NW ON which will bring large hail, strong winds, and even a tornado or two. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta
Decades of snuffing out fires at the first sign of smoke combined with climate change have laid the groundwork for a massive wildfire in northern California and scores of smaller ones across the western U.S. and Canada, experts say.
FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California received some help from the weather Saturday hours after it exploded in size, scorching an area greater than the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.
California's largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Ontario on Friday evening
(Reuters) -Thousands of firefighters were battling a rapidly growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span. The Park Fire had burned more than 350,000 acres (141,640 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Saturday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and has directed his team to do everything possible to support efforts to fight it, a White House official said.
An evacuation warning has been issued for the town of Paradise, where residents say the smell of smoke and sight of advancing flames on the horizon is enough to retraumatize them with the same horrors unleashed by California’s deadliest wildfire in 2018, which incinerated much of the town.
California’s largest wildfire of the year has burned an area larger than the size of the entire city of Los Angeles, destroyed dozens of buildings and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes as wildfires wreak havoc in the Western United States. Meanwhile, homes and businesses in a popular Canadian resort town were incinerated as a wildfire continued to roar through the area. Here’s the latest:
The warming Earth sizzled through a week with four of the hottest days ever measured. People across the world suffered how the warmth just wouldn’t fade away at night. Scientists are concerned about the heat records, turbocharged by climate change.