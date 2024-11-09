Wildfire Smoke Spreads Across North New Jersey

Wildfire smoke from several active wildfires in northern New Jersey shrouded parts of the area on Saturday, November 9.

This video showing smoky conditions near Mahwah early Saturday afternoon was captured by Angelina Fay, who said the area “smelled like big bonfire.”

Red-flag conditions were forecasted in the region until Saturday evening.

An air quality alert was also in effect for New York City, Rockland County and Westchester County until Saturday night. Credit: Angelina Fay via Storyful

