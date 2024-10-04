Wildfire Threatens Homes Near Boise

A wildfire broke out near a highway southeast of Boise early on Friday, October 4, prompting officials to close nearby roads and issue evacuation notices for the area.

This footage filmed and posted to X by user @feedgeorgie shows the Valley ire from Harris Ranch, Idaho, on Friday morning. The Bureau of Land Management said the fire began at 4 am and has now burned over 2,000 acres, according to a local news report.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office issued a level two evacuation notice for the area on Friday afternoon, indicating a high likelihood of evacuation and that residents should be prepared to leave. Credit: @feedgeorgie via Storyful