Wildfires burn in Southern California | Sept. 11 update at noon
Here's an update on the Bridge, Airport and Line fires burning in Southern California.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
A low pressure system will bring heavy rain to Alberta and Saskatchewan to round out this week, as parts of Manitoba see temperatures soar into mid summer-like values
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
EL CARISO VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California expanded dramatically — burning homes, cars and horse stables in hillside communities and injuring at least a dozen people, officials said Wednesday.
Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful to hit Asia this year, kills 60 and destroys homes across north of country.
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
Hurricane Francine was marked by 90 mph sustained winds Wednesday as it moved within 155 miles of New Orleans. It is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana later in the afternoon or evening, according to the NHC.
The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has your Prairie weather outlook for fall 2024.
The cone of uncertainty that tracks a hurricane’s path now offers more information for weather watchers. Here are the details.
The high temperature on Sunday in Anaheim, where Disneyland is located, was 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42C)
Residents in Phoenix - America's hottest big city - ask a lot of under-maintained air conditioners. When they go bust, they might call Gerald Sandoz.
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Alex Luna, a 20-year-old missionary, saw the sky turn from a cherry red to black in about 90 minutes as an explosive wildfire raced toward the Southern California mountain community of Wrightwood and authorities implored residents to leave their belongings behind and get out of town.
PEGGY'S COVE — Japneet Singh, a security patroller at Nova Scotia's famed Peggy's Cove — a longtime treasure of Atlantic Canada’s coastline southwest of Halifax — is no stranger to the perils of the sea.
STORY: :: Time-lapse videos of the Airport Fire show the blaze sweeping across a California peak:: ALERTCalifornia - UC San Diego:: September 10, 2024:: Santiago Peak, CaliforniaMonitoring cameras from UC San Diego's ALERTCalifornia captured images of the flames razing through dried shrubbery, with thick plumes of smoke shrouding trees and pylons in the area.Reuters was able to verify the location and date by the coordinates and timestamp seen on the footage.The Airport Fire, burning across Orange and Riverside Counties, joins two other brush fires in Southern California, pushing crews to their limits as hot and dry conditions persist.
Floodwaters that gushed from an overflowing dam in northern Nigeria engulfed a zoo and swept animals including crocodiles and snakes into communities, as the region battles some of the worst flooding in years.
The amount and proportion of the powerful heat-trapping gas methane that humans spew into the atmosphere is rising, helping to turbocharge climate change, a new study finds.
Warming up while the humidity stays low