Wildfires burn in Southern California | Sept. 11 update at noon

STORY: :: Time-lapse videos of the Airport Fire show the blaze sweeping across a California peak:: ALERTCalifornia - UC San Diego:: September 10, 2024:: Santiago Peak, CaliforniaMonitoring cameras from UC San Diego's ALERTCalifornia captured images of the flames razing through dried shrubbery, with thick plumes of smoke shrouding trees and pylons in the area.Reuters was able to verify the location and date by the coordinates and timestamp seen on the footage.The Airport Fire, burning across Orange and Riverside Counties, joins two other brush fires in Southern California, pushing crews to their limits as hot and dry conditions persist.