Wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles: Here's how you can help

LOS ANGELES − As Los Angeles enters its sixth day as the epicenter of fire, residents whose lives have been torn asunder by the blazes have called to the better angels of the nation for help.

The six fires have killed at least 16 people and sent over 100,000 people from their homes under evacuation orders with another 87,000 told to be ready, if they haven't already fled. Nearly 40,000 acres of land has burned in the firestorm as of 9:30 a.m. PT, according to CalFire, leaving lives and livelihoods destroyed.

Organizations across Southern California are seeking donations, on top of individuals and families seeking help through crowdfunding platforms, such as GoFundMe.

President and CEO of the Westside Food Bank Genevieve Riutort told USA TODAY Sunday that the organization sees the recovery effort lasting years.

"This is an unprecedented disaster, the scale is insane, and at Westside Food Bank we're preparing for a recovery that, honestly, is just getting started now and is going to last for long after the last flames are extinguished," Riutort said. "As the ash begins to settle we're just beginning to understand what the needs are."

Volunteers offload crates of water at a pop-up donation center in the parking lot of the Santa Anita Race Track in Arcadia.

Ruitort said that the immediate outpouring of donations and willingness to volunteer − including from some people who have lost their homes − has been immense but that the need for donations and volunteers will last for long after the flames are doused.

"The Food Bank is not alone in saying that we've been overwhelmed. In a good way but also in a challenging way," Ruitort said. "So many donations have come in that a lot of organizations are running out of space and even opportunities for volunteers to work ... We ask for the public's patience as we try to get a hold of the disaster response. The needs are going to be there for weeks to come so, while everyone wants to pitch in right now, we are going to need help for a long time."

Here's where you can donate to help victims of the Southern California wildfires.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles is providing shelter to wildfire victims and their domestic family pets as well as food, water, health and emotional support services. The non-profit is accepting donations while operating multiple emergency shelters across the area.

You can donate to the Red Cross on your phone via text by messaging "REDCROSS" to 90999.

Budget cuts burn Bass: Los Angeles Mayor faces heat for fire budget, Ghana trip as city burns

Westside Food Bank

Ruitort told USA TODAY that the Westside Food Bank's primary need was financial donations to purchase food in bulk, though recognized that it wasn't "sexy."

For those who wish to donate items she suggested donations of the following:

Granola Bars

Cereal

Soups and stews with pop top cans

Ready to eat meals

Hygiene items

Diapers and baby wipes

Donations can be made at the Westside Food Bank's website.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is also accepting donations to distribute healthy food to victims of the wildfires.

The plume of the Palisades Fire as seen from the parking garage of the Northridge Mall at approximately 5 p.m. PT in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army accepts donated basic needs for survivors, from protective clothing items, flashlights, device chargers, infant care items or boxes for people to collect their possessions.

The following items are encouraged:

First aid kits

Personal protective equipment like dust masks, work gloves, boots or helmets

Bottled water or other packaged drinks

Boxes, barrels, garbage bags

Mops, brooms, rakes, rags and scrub brushes

Batteries, flashlights or device chargers

Work or rain boots

Hygiene products from soap, disinfectants, hand sanitizer or laundry detergents

Infant care items such as formula, diapers, and rash cream

Blankets or pillows

Underwear or socks

Packaged or nonperishable food items and snacks

Hand tools, nails, plywood and hand tools

Children entertainment from toys to books

California Wildfire Relief Fund

GlobalGiving's California Wildfire Relief Fund is taking donations that the organization says will go directly toward supporting wildfire relief and recovery efforts in the state. The fund aims to provide food, water and shelter to victims through vetted nonprofits.

Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund aims to offer relief to marginalized communities hardest hit by the devastating fires.

The non-profit aims to provide basic needs from shelter, food and cash toward wildfire victims.

Get weather and fire alerts via text: Sign up to get current wildfire updates by location

Wildfire and Disaster Relief program

The Foundation for California Community Colleges and the California Community Colleges have partnered to create the Wildfire and Disaster Relief program.

California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation provides aid to firefighters battling the blazes, as well as their loved ones and the communities they support.

By making a donation, the group says you can help "commemorate fallen heroes, offer scholarships to children of fallen firefighters, provide aid to victims of fire, or other natural disaster, and provide fire safety resources to underserved communities across California."

Pasadena Humane Society

The Pasadena Humane Society is accepting donations to help support pet evacuations across the Southland.

Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

The Los Angeles Count Animal Care Foundation is accepting donations for pets affected by the wildfires.

Both Los Angeles Animal Services and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control are urging the public to foster animals if they can. This is the best way to help alleviate capacity at shelters without adopting a new pet amid the devastating wildfires, the groups said.

GiveDirectly

GiveDirectly is accepting donations and says it will distribute funds to low-income families affected by the fires.

The company said in a statement to USA TODAY that it, "targets and sends cash to L.A. families on food stamps based on their zip-code, reaching them fully remotely."

Contributing: Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wildfires continue to blaze across Los Angeles: How to help