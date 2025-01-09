Wildfires are devastating communities in the Los Angeles region: How you can help.

Several fast-growing wildfires fueled by a vicious Southern California wind storm are devastating communities across the Los Angeles region, with homes being burned to the ground and over a 150,000 people ordered to evacuate to safety.

At least five people have been killed in the Eaton Fire, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, who told ABC7 the death toll is expected to rise. The blaze has spread more than 10,000 acres in the Altadena-Pasadena area while the Palisades Fire has burned over 17,000 acres between the coastal California cities of Santa Monica and Malibu.

More wildfires are being reported in the county, including the 600-acre Hurst Fire in the San Fernando Valley, the 300-acre Lidia Fire in the community of Acton and the 40-acre Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency Wednesday and President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration to designate resources to battle the blaze, but more support is needed.

Here are some of the organizations taking donations to help victims of the wildfires.

People embrace as they evacuate following powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Wednesday.

California Wildfire Relief Fund

GlobalGiving's California Wildfire Relief Fund is taking donations that the organization says will go directly toward supporting wildfire relief and recovery efforts in the state. The fund aims to provide food, water and shelter to victims through vetted nonprofits.

The Washington, D.C.-based non-profit says they've received at least $37,000 in donations.

Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund aims to offer relief to marginalized communities hardest hit by the devastating fires.

The non-profit aims to provide basic needs from shelter, food and cash toward wildfire victims and has raised over $700,000 raised, according to its website.

California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation provides aid to firefighters battling the blazes, as well as their loved ones and the communities they support.

By making a donation, the group says you can help "commemorate fallen heroes, offer scholarships to children of fallen firefighters, provide aid to victims of fire, or other natural disaster, and provide fire safety resources to underserved communities across California."

Pasadena Humane Society

The Pasadena Humane Society is accepting donations to help support pet evacuations across the LA area.

Ventura County Wildfire Relief & Recovery

Ventura County Wildfire Relief & Recovery provides urgent funding to those in need in neighboring Los Angeles County.

LA Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting donations to distribute healthy food to victims of the wildfires.

The Red Cross-Wildfire Relief

The American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles is providing shelter to wildfire victims and their domestic family pets as well as food, water, health and emotional support services. The non-profit is accepting donation while operating an emergency shelter at the Westwood Recreation Center and a shelter for large animals and livestock at Pierce College in Los Angeles.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army accepts donated basic needs for survivors, from protective clothing items, flashlights, device chargers, infant care items or boxes for people to collect their possessions.

The following items are encouraged:

First aid kits

Personal protective equipment like dust masks, work gloves, boots or helmets

Bottled water or other packaged drinks

Boxes, barrels, garbage bags

Mops, brooms, rakes, rags and scrub brushes.

Batteries, flashlights or device chargers

Work or rain boots

Hygiene products from soap, disinfectants, hand sanitizer or laundry detergents

Infant care items such as formula, diapers, and rash cream

Blankets or pillows

Underwear or socks

Packaged or nonperishable food items and snacks

Hand tools, nails, plywood and hand tools

Children entertainment from toys to books

