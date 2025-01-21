New wildfires prompts evacuations near San Diego as red flag warnings return to LA

Two wildfires broke out overnight in the San Diego County area, forcing people from their homes as officials issued evacuation orders and warnings.

The Pala and Lilac fires ignited between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., and have quickly spread to encompass 30 acres each with 0% containment as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters managed to stop the forward progress of the Pala Fire, which burned in a mountainous area about 45 miles north of San Diego. It initially prompted evacuation orders, but those have been lifted, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The Lilac Fire, which was mere miles south of the Pala Fire, has triggered evacuations in Bonsall, a small community in northern San Diego County.

ADVERTISEMENT

To the north, the two deadly wildfires that torched entire communities in Los Angeles County continued to burn. The region remained under red flag warnings, worrying officials that the fire may spread or additional blazes could ignite.

More: Battling dementia, unable to walk as LA fires rage: A narrow escape from assisted living

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wildfires break out near San Diego, triggering evacuation orders