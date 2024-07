Reuters

France's champagne producers on Friday called for a cut in the number of grapes harvested this year after sales of the wine fell more than 15% in the first half of the year as customers tightened their belts due to an uncertain economy. Champagne shipments in the first half of 2024 reached 106.7 million bottles, down 15.2% from a particularly high level recorded over the same period of 2023 and closer to the level in 2019. The committee said that this year's harvest in Champagne had suffered from poor weather since the start of the year, including frosts and wet weather which increased mildew fungus attacks in its vineyards.