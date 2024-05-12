Wildfires rage on across Western Canada as B.C. town braces for return of high winds

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

The northeast British Columbia municipality where thousands have evacuated due to a nearby wildfire is bracing for worsening conditions as blazes rage near several communities across Western Canada.

In an update posted early Sunday, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is warning all remaining residents to leave as fire risks "have escalated to a greater level."

The update says an incoming weather system will bring strong winds from the west, posing a threat for the community of Fort Nelson, B.C., located just east of the Parker Lake wildfire now measured at 25 square kilometres in size.

Out-of-control blazes are also burning in Alberta near the communities of Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie, with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issuing an alert for Fort McMurray residents to be ready to evacuate on short notice.

In Manitoba, another out-of-control wildfire near Flin Flon some 760 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg has forced the evacuation of a number of homes and cottages in the area. The City of Flin Flon issued a notice saying Highway 10 linking to Cranberry Portage, Man., has been closed.

The wildfires across Western Canada are also creating poor air quality in a number of regions spanning Manitoba to British Columbia, with Environment Canada reporting "very high risk" — or level 10-plus — on the air quality health index for Edmonton and Winnipeg as well as a number of small cities across the Prairies.

The weather agency says other communities seeing or possibly facing very high risk in their air quality today include Fort St. John, B.C.; Medicine Hat, Drayton Valley and Cold Lake in Alberta; and Swift Current, Sask.

"Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell," Environment Canada said in its air-quality warning, adding people should stay indoors if possible. "Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice."

In Fort Nelson, B.C., Environment Canada is forecasting winds that dropped to as low as 2 kilometres an hour on Saturday to pick up by Sunday evening. Forecasters predict winds will reach 20 kilometres an hour, with gusts of up to 50 kilometres an hour expected by Monday.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the wind "has the real potential to significantly increase the size of the fires over the next 48 hours," and Fort Nelson's emergency operations centre itself is relocating south later today.

"Know that the decision to evacuate has not been made lightly and is based on careful assessment and expert advice, with the safety of residents being at the forefront," the update reads.

"At this time, all residents who are currently remaining within the community are strongly urged to reconsider and evacuate immediately. You are our friends, family and neighbours. Please stay safe."

Elsewhere, an update from Alberta Wildfire said the blaze burning 16 kilometres southwest of Fort McMurray has reached 55 square kilometres in size, and fire risks range from very high to extreme across much of the northern part of the province.

And in its bulletin on Saturday, the Manitoba government said the fire near Flin Flon was about 30 square kilometres in size, adding help is on the way from outside the province. It said 10 crews from Ontario are scheduled to arrive in Manitoba next week, while Saskatchewan is assisting with fire suppression through the use of air tankers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2024.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Missed the dazzling northern lights show? You might get another chance Saturday night

    A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.

  • World's Largest Vacuum to Suck Carbon From Atmosphere Turns On for First Time

    Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]

  • What La Niña could mean for Canada’s upcoming summer

    Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead

  • 'A breathtaking sight': Canadians in awe over vibrant northern lights across the country — see the photos

    A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.

  • Kelowna man bemoans 'awful,' unexpected FortisBC tree work

    Giulio Di Palma was shocked to return home from work one day in April to find the branches on half of his large spruce tree missing and a portion of the top cut off.The tree stood proudly in middle of his front yard, but it's been humbled by the unexpected pruning job, with every one of its street-facing limbs removed."It looks awful," said Di Palma. "I'm the laughingstock on Barkley Road."Di Palma's case serves as an example of how far utility company FortisBC is allowed to go when a tree grows

  • Extreme geomagnetic storm may spark widespread auroras over Canada on Friday

    Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada

  • B.C. halts new jade mining in northwest, five-year transition for existing operations

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a

  • Mother's Day severe storms are on track for Alberta

    Severe thunderstorms are expected to track across Alberta risking to bring upwards of nickle sizes hail on Mother's Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on the expected stormy conditions and their potential impact on the region.

  • As demolition begins on one of the last Klamath River dams, attention turns to recovery

    Crews scraped the first shovelful of dirt from the top of the earthen dam, clearing another obstacle for people and salmon who rely on the Klamath.

  • Trails closed after bear attacks woman at estuary in Squamish, B.C.

    SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • N.W.T. snake assessed as 'species of concern'

    The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically

  • Renewed risk for storms builds in Alberta on Sunday

    As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.

  • Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions

    WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook

  • Destructive emerald ash borer found in B.C. for the first time

    After devastating ash trees in several provinces over the last 2 decades, the emerald ash borer has made its way to British Columbia.

  • Hybrid sales are booming — here's why drivers are buying them over EVs

    Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.

  • Strong solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

    An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the U.S. and potentially disrupt power and communications this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning Friday.

  • Innovative technology reveals the mysteries of the Halifax harbour

    Scientists are using autonomous underwater vehicles to capture more precise images of the ocean floor. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman spoke to marine geoscientist Alex Normandeau to learn more about the importance of this new technology.

  • Most extreme geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years

    CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports on the powerful solar storm across the globe.

  • Hundreds of protesters attempt to storm Tesla factory near Berlin

    Hundreds of protesters wanting to stop the expansion of a Tesla factory near Germany's capital of Berlin were blocked by police as they attempted to storm the site. The protests against water consumption and the felling of trees to make way for a planned expansion of the factory have been ongoing since February, with demonstrations taking place in a forest near the site. "Companies like Tesla are happy to destroy habitats for their own profit," said Ole Becker, a spokesman for "Disrupt Tesla".