Wildfires rip through large swathes of central Chile

STORY: The wildfire was caused by weather conditions such as high temperatures, said Paula Gutierrez, the presidential delegate for Valparaiso.

Leonardo Moder, the director of Valparaiso National Forestry Corporation, said the wildfires were hard to control due to strong winds.

“We have winds of close to 40 or 50 kilometres (25 or 31 miles) per hour. This wind is hard because it carries lit leaves, branches or pieces of wood and each creates a new little fire that grows into more fires. That’s the complicated part of this fire.”