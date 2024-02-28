Wildfires spread through the Panhandle

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas exploded in size, growing from 40,000 acres to 200,000 acres in just six hours. Also in the news: Although Joe Biden won Michigan's Democratic primary, some voters sent a powerful message to the president by opting for the "uncommitted" ballot option. Paris Fashion Week didn't refrain from getting political.

Texas nuclear weapons facility shut down as wildfires spread through Panhandle

Operators of the Pantex Plant, the nation's primary nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility, said the plant would reopen early Wednesday after a massive wildfire prompted a state disaster declaration and shut down the nuclear weapons facility.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, burning between the towns of Canadian and Stinnett, was among several wild weather events Tuesday, including tornadoes in Illinois and a swath of record-high temperatures in the eastern half of the nation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties to enable critical resources to be deployed to the state's wildfires. Authorities haven't named what caused the blazes, but unseasonably warm temperatures along with strong winds and dry conditions are likely culprits.

No nuclear weapons or materials were harmed, Pantex Plant confirmed after it shut down operations Tuesday in response to the fires.

While fire plagues Texas, a major winter storm will primarily impact the Northwest on Wednesday and Thursday before hitting the mountains in California later in the week.

Biden faces toughest opponent yet — 'uncommitted' in Michigan

President Joe Biden easily defeated Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., to win Michigan's Democratic primary on Tuesday, but roughly 15% of voters cast their ballot for the "uncommitted" option instead of the president. This is the result of a campaign led by Arab-American activists to use the ballot box to pressure Biden to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. They also wanted to spotlight how serious Israel's offensive Gaza, which many progressive activists call a genocide, is to swaths of Democrats. Read more

Nikki Haley has yet to win a primary in 2024. Supporters of Haley pointed out that at least 25%-to-30% of Republican primary voters continue to oppose Trump, and could go elsewhere in the general election.

Hunter Biden to testify before Republicans amid impeachment inquiry

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, will appear before investigators on Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill for a private closed-door deposition as Republicans allege Joe Biden influenced U.S. foreign policy to benefit his family financially. To date, investigators have yet to come up with evidence directly tying Joe Biden to his family’s affairs. Hunter Biden’s long-awaited testimony could be House Republicans’ last chance to shore up their accusations against the president, but the lawmakers leading the inquiry have pushed back on that characterization, saying the months-long probe will not end after Hunter Biden’s deposition. Read more

Florida lawmaker pauses 'unborn child' bill after Alabama embryo ruling

Florida's bill allowing civil lawsuits from the wrongful death of an "unborn child" was sidelined this week by its sponsor amid national, bipartisan opposition to Alabama's controversial Supreme Court ruling on embryos. The measure known as SB 476 would have allowed a parent of an unborn child to recover damages for "pain and suffering" from whoever caused the death of the child, not including the mother. Critics of the bill said it was part of a push to bolster rights of fetuses, an issue that has taken the spotlight after the Alabama ruling, which determined embryos should be legally protected as children. Read more

Are bump stocks illegal? The Supreme Court will decide if so

After the deadly 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, then-President Donald Trump vowed he would get rid of the device that turns a semi-automatic rifle into something closer to a machine gun. Now, the Supreme Court will consider whether the Justice Department had the authority to impose Trump's ban. This decision doesn’t rest on the 2nd Amendment. Instead, Wednesday's case facing the court turns on competing explanations of how a bump stock works and whether it meets the legal definition of a machine gun. Read more

Photo of the day: Politics in Paris Fashion Week

It's getting harder to ignore the real world amid the glitz and glamour of Paris Fashion Week. Models for Designer Mossi donned t-shirts with political messages on Tuesday with words such as "doing politics should not mean deciding on people's right to live." Read more

A model presents a creation by Mossi for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on February 27, 2024.

