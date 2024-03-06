Wildlife concerns raised in surf lagoon plans

Plans for a hotel and surf lagoon in Betteshanger Country Park have been submitted

Plans for a new hotel and a surf lagoon in a country park on the site of a former coal mine slag heap could be approved despite concerns about “untold damage to wildlife”.

Two applications for new developments at Betteshanger Country Park have drawn objections from Kent Wildlife Trust, the RSPB and the Friends of Betteshanger group.

They are calling on Dover District Council’s planning committee to “prioritise wildlife” and reject the applications.

Ben Geering, head of planning for Betteshanger, said the proposal covered just 10% of the privately-owned 231 acre park and included plans to protect existing and new species.

A planning application for the site, near Deal, was rejected in July and subsequently withdrawn. Plans were then resubmitted in October.

But the groups say their concerns about the impact on nature remain in the current plans.

An RSPB spokesperson said the habitats of turtle doves, lizard orchids and fiery clearwing moths were at risk.

They added: “We urge Dover District Council planning committee to refuse planning permissions and protect this special place.”

The plans for a surf lagoon include a café, shop, changing facilities, holiday pods, and a yoga studio, as well as more parking spaces.

The 120-room hotel would also include a spa, gym and restaurant, and both applications have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Nicholas Trower, planning and policy officer at Kent Wildlife Trust, asked the planning committee to “prioritise wildlife and put nature at the heart of their decision-making process”.

Sue Sullivan, from Friends of Betteshanger, said the proposals for the “much valued green open space” could turn the park into a “major tourist resort” and “cause untold damage to wildlife”.

Mr Geering said the plans would put the park on a "solid financial footing" to keep it open to the public and provide its first fully-funded wildlife management plan.

He pointed to the millions of pounds invested the park, adding: "We want to keep the park open for the community to enjoy - but this and proper wildlife protection comes at a cost - something that all wildlife organisations will be acutely aware of."

