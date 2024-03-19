Wildlife experts capture 500lbs of mating Burmese pythons in Florida

A Burmese python in Miami, Florida, in 2021. Photograph: Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images

Wildlife experts in Florida recently captured 500lbs worth of Burmese pythons after finding two large snake “mating balls” in the south-west of the state, as part of a continued effort to prevent the non-native species from harming Floridian wildlife.

The catch of a total of 11 pythons was a record for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (CSWF), the Miami Herald reported – and it adds to the total of 34,000lbs of pythons captured in that part of the state since 2013.

Pythons, which are native to southeast Asia, made their way to Florida through the pet trade beginning in the 1970s, according to the CWSF. They have since established themselves as the apex predator across the Everglades region and are responsible for a 90% decline in native mammal populations.

“For 10 years, we’ve been catching and putting them down humanely,” CWSF biologist Ian Bartoszek wrote in a post on Facebook.

“You can’t put them in zoos and send them back to southeast Asia. Invasive species management doesn’t end with rainbows and kittens. These are remarkable creatures, here through no fault of their own. They are impressive animals, good at what they do.”

The CWSF found three snakes coiled in one mating ball. There were six in another “writhing’”, 7ft-wide mating ball, the Miami Herald reported. Two more pythons were captured nearby.

According to an article titled Animal Sex: How Snakes Do It on the website Live Science, snakes will form a mating ball in the days after they emerge from hibernation.

“Within the snake mass, each male will try his best to get the female to open her cloaca (waste and reproductive orifice) so that he can insert his penis and mate with her,” Live Science wrote.

“Sometimes, males will resort to force by suffocating the female and inducing a stress response in which she opens her cloaca to release feces and musk – giving sneaky males an opportunity to mate.”

BBC Wildlife reported that male snakes “are equipped with two penises” and can “use either to mate”.

Studies have shown that pythons, which can grow to 19ft long, are eating “at least 24 species of mammal, 47 species of bird and three reptile species in south Florida”, the Miami Herald reported. That includes deer.