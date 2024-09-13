Wildlife rescue centre closure risk over rising costs

Folly Wildlife Rescue said it was on the brink of closure due to rising costs [Getty Images]

A wildlife rescue centre in Kent has said it is on the brink of closing "within the coming months".

Folly Wildlife Rescue in Tunbridge Wells said it could shut due to rising costs and a slowdown in legacy payments, which has strained its "already limited" funds.

The charity, which provides veterinary care to wild animals and birds, said its services would be restricted from 30 September due to its financial woes.

“It’s with great sadness we announce that for the first time in its history, Folly is facing closure in the very near future,” it said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“The time has come to implement an emergency campaign in the hope we can build up our finances and stay open.”

It continued: “What we have here is beyond amazing and an incredible legacy that simply must continue for many more years to come."

With running costs of more than £25,000 a month, Folly Wildlife Rescue said it was hoping to raise a total of £250,000 in donations.

The centre, which was founded more than 30 years ago, helps 3,500 injured, orphaned, sick or distressed wildlife each year.

