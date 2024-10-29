Wildlife rescue centre saved after £300k donations

The charity has been looking after injured birds, badgers and hedgehogs since its inception 30 years ago [Getty Images]

A Kent animal charity which faced closure has been saved after donations from well-wishers exceeded its £250,000 target within weeks.

Folly Wildlife Rescue in Tunbridge Wells announced last month it may have to shut due to rising costs and a slowdown in the amount of money left to it in people's wills.

But following an impassioned plea from trustee and volunteer Sue Johnson in September a total of almost £304,000 has now been raised.

The Broadwater Forest-based hospital, which has counted celebrities such as Hollywood star Johnny Depp among its patrons, had warned that without it there would be nowhere locally which treats injured wild animals.

Posting on Facebook, the charity thanked those who gave so generously.

"Wow, what can we say other than 'thank you'," it read.

"In just six-and-a-half weeks you have all helped to quite literally save Folly.

The centre said some "'larger donations" had helped it reach its target over the last few days.

"It has been truly amazing to see the support we have received from each and every one of you."

The post added that the centre is "already looking into ways to sustain Folly in the future" but stressed that it relies "solely on the generosity of the public".

Founded by Dave and Annette Risley 30 years ago in their home in Eridge Green, Folly Wildlife Rescue treats the likes of birds, badgers and hedgehogs.

It moved to its present custom-built facilities in 2012 where it receives about 3,500 creatures each year.

The rescue centre made international headlines two years ago when Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp paid a visit and was photographed cuddling a young badger.

