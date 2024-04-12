Wildlife Trapper Removes Huge Alligator From Backyard Near Miami

An 11-foot, 480-pound alligator was removed from the backyard of a south Florida home on Tuesday, April 9.

According to CBS Miami, the owner of a Homestead, Florida, home was alerted to the nuisance alligator when his dogs started barking. He called 911, who then contacted Todd Hardwick of Pesky Critters Wildlife Control.

Hardwick captured this footage of the large reptile being pulled behind a utility vehicle after he wrangled it. He told Storyful the alligator was “so big, he literally took me for a walk like a dog.”

He added that the animal was not injured by the subduing and dragging, and told CBS Miami the alligator will either be placed in captivity or “harvested.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deems an alligator a nuisance if it is at least four feet long and poses a potential threat to people, pets, or property. Credit: Todd Hardwick via Storyful