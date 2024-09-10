Wildlife wardens sought to help monitor nature

Wildlife wardens are being recruited to help improve habitats and monitor West Devon's ecology [BBC]

Volunteers are being sought for a scheme to introduce wildlife wardens in West Devon.

The project is being launched by West Devon Borough Council on 28 September at the authority's office in Tavistock during an event from 10:30 to 15:00 BST in collaboration with Devon Wildlife Trust.

The council said work would be carried out through the scheme to improve habitats and monitor the borough's ecology with the aim of protecting and increasing wildlife locally.

Anyone interested in becoming a warden has been asked to email the council.

Emma Checkley, the council's wildlife warden co-ordinator, said she hoped the project would empower people to help restore and conserve the borough's biodiversity.

"There’s already a huge amount of good work that’s being carried out across West Devon," she said.

"This role is about bringing those people together, joining the dots, and creating networks of people who want to improve habitats for wildlife."

