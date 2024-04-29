Will Young hoping for Strictly return after quitting show in 2016

What did you miss?

Will Young has shared his hopes of returning to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom after he was forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Young left Strictly early in 2016 because he was struggling with his mental and physical health. He had been partnered with Strictly professional Karen Hauer, who was at the time married to Kevin Clifton. Now years later, Young reflected on his brief stint on Strictly Come Dancing as he appeared on Lorraine to talk about his new music. The star has released his new single Falling Deep, his first song in more than two years.

During a new appearance on Lorraine, the singer teased that maybe he had "unfinished business" on Strictly Come Dancing after Lorraine Kelly asked whether he would like to return to the show. Young revealed Kelly had asked him the same question that his fans have been asking him.

What, how and why?

Will Young appeared on Lorraine. (ITV screengrab)

She said: "You've gone through highs and lows as we know. You did Strictly, everyone was really worried about you. That's when things were really bad. Do you feel like you want to go back and finish that? Cos you are the person who likes to see things through."

Young responded: "That's funny, actually, people have been asking because I had to leave because I was unwell mentally and physically. Um, yeah I think it would be interesting. Maybe it's unfinished business. I love dance I would never say no to that."

The star had some heartwarming advice for people who were feeling low. He said: "It was very sad for me to leave (Strictly Come Dancing). I had to regroup, I was overworking. This record and being here today, I always say to people if you have really low moments it can get better. It takes time. You can get better. You've got to find the joy in it. Take time."

TV host Kelly also suggested Young could simply return to Strictly Come Dancing to perform his latest tracks. "Go and see everyone," she encouraged him.

Young was absolutely delighted with her suggestion. So much so, the singer said he hoped that Strictly's TV bosses were watching the interview. He said: "Oh well that's true yeah! It would be nice to return wouldn't it? Yes, yes, yes, love you for that. I hope they are watching."

Will Young talked about Strictly Come Dancing. (ITV screengrab)

Will Young on Strictly

Back in 2009, Young praised his dance partner Karen Hauer when he said goodbye to the BBC dancing competition early. They had come fourth in the leaderboard in week three before Young quit the show.

In a statement, Young said: "To be a part of Strictly has been a long-time ambition of mine. As a performer, a viewer, and a fan of the show, to dance as a contestant was an experience I always hoped for.

"I have made some great friends, and am in awe of their performances week in, week out. I have found a creative partnership with Karen that has been the most wonderful thing to experience."

He went on: "Unfortunately, I am leaving the show for personal reasons. I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television."

Will Young was partnered with Karen Clifton in 2016. (BBC)

Hauer shared her sadness at Young dropping out of the competition. She wrote on social media at the time: "I'm so sad that Will has decided to quit the show and I know it wasn't an easy decision for him. It was great dancing with him, he was such fun to work with and I wish him all the very best for the future."

Read more