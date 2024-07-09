William to compete in polo cup to raise money for causes including MND

The Prince of Wales is to take part in a charity polo match on Friday.

Heir to the throne William will compete in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

The event will raise money for causes which William and the Princess of Wales are passionate about supporting, Kensington Palace said.

The match will raise money for causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It will be the 13th time William has played in the fixture, which is set to generate £1 million this year to add to a running total of £13 million raised by the cup over the years.

“This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the prince and princess are passionate about,” Kensington Palace said.

Eleven charities and organisations will benefit including the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

William paid a personal tribute to “legend of rugby league” and MND campaigner Rob Burrow after his death from the disease last month.

William presenting Rob Burrow with his CBE medal (Phil Noble/PA)

The prince, who surprised Burrow and team-mate Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs in January, said Burrow had a “huge heart”, adding: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’.”

Thousands of people lined the streets on Sunday to pay their respects to the former Leeds Rhinos star at his private funeral service.

Other causes to benefit are Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious Fund and The Royal Marsden.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, made a brief return to the public spotlight last month at Trooping the Colour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales kiss after last year’s year’s polo match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In a statement the day before, the princess revealed she was making good progress, but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

Last year, Kate attended the charity polo cup, presenting her husband with a trophy and greeting him with a kiss.