William and Kate hail England’s ‘teamwork, grit and determination’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have praised England’s “teamwork, grit and determination”, hailing the Three Lions an “inspiration to all of us, young and old”.

William and Kate shared a personal message to Gareth Southgate and his players the day after their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, along with a photo of their two youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watching the final.

Charlotte and Louis, wearing England shirts bearing their names and ages – nine and six – were pictured from behind as they sat in front of the television during the match.

England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C pic.twitter.com/i27WXcAyKf — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2024

The image was taken by the princess.

William and Kate’s message read: “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

The prince, president of the FA, and eldest son Prince George travelled to Berlin to watch England’s attempt at glory, with William telling the team on social media afterwards: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”

England’s Jude Bellingham shakes hands with the Prince of Wales after defeat against Spain following the UEFA Euro 2024 final match (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain claimed a 2-1 win as the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

William and George were photographed leaping into the air and hugging and cheering after Cole Palmer’s equaliser offered hope for an England win.

But they were also seen in despair, clutching their hands to their heads.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer react during the UEFA Euro 2024 final match at Olympiastadion, Berlin (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The King urged the squad to “hold your heads high”, saying making it to the final “brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead”.

Downing Street declined to be drawn on whether England manager Southgate deserved a knighthood.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer had spoken to Southgate, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t know if he had a word with the England manager, but as he said in his letter to the team yesterday, the whole country is proud of what the team have delivered and getting to a second consecutive European Championship final is quite a feat.

England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Gareth and the team have brought us some great moments to remember over the last few weeks.”

Asked if the Prime Minister thought Southgate deserved a knighthood, the spokesman added: “He has provided great leadership, he has done the country proud, but I wouldn’t get into commentary around honours.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nady praised Southgate’s “extraordinary” contribution to football.

England supporters in the fan zone at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asked whether he should leave his role, Ms Nandy told Times Radio: “I don’t think it’s my job to tell Gareth Southgate what he should or shouldn’t do but what I would say … is that I think that the contribution that he’s made is extraordinary not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.”

She added: “I think we owe him an enormous debt whatever he decides to do next.”