William meets teams as he attends all-Manchester FA Cup final

The Prince of Wales shook hands with both teams on the pitch as he attended the FA Cup final at Wembley.

William greeted players from Manchester United and Manchester City as well as both teams’ managers ahead of the showpiece match on Saturday.

He has been president of the Football Association since taking over the role from the Duke of York in 2006.

William met each player from both starting line-ups before kick-off (John Walton/PA)

Reports suggested William would be joined at the match by his son, Prince George, with the pair both attending Aston Villa football matches on multiple occasions this year.

William’s appearance is likely to be one of only a handful made by the royal family in the coming weeks, after the monarchy postponed engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign” following the announcement of a surprise summer General Election.