William, Prince of Wales, to star in homeless documentary

The future British king has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his ambitious initiative. The two-part series, which has the working title Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will go behind the scenes of the first year of the Homewards programme. It will follow the Prince of Wales as he launches Homewards across the UK and will feature the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue.