William Shatner and ‘Back to the Future’ to Be Recognized At Saturn Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

William Shatner and the “Back to the Future” cast are some of the honorees that will be recognized at the 52nd Saturn Awards, which will incorporate fundraising for California wildfire relief efforts.

The awards, hosted by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, take place Feb. 2 at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City hotel. The ceremony will include QR codes that will allow both in-person attendees and viewers at home to donate. Viewers can watch the ceremony for free on ElectricNow and Roku Channel.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope that this year’s Saturn Awards will celebrate our vibrant community and genre family, just as it did after the Covid crisis. Coming together with old and new friends is essential during challenging times. The Saturn Awards have always been about more than just winning or losing; it’s a celebration of the movies, shows, and people we cherish,” Robert Holguin, president of the Academy, and Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus, awards producers, said in a statement.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the “Stark Trek” franchise, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Back to the Future” will be honored for its 40th anniversary through the George Pal Memorial Award, which recognizes achievement in specific genres. Actors Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson, composer Alan Silvestri and writer and producer Bob Gale, will be the film’s representatives.

The Spotlight Award, which the Academy gives to standout works, will go to the stars and team behind “Fallout.” The series on Prime Video is a video game adaptation set centuries after a nuclear apocalypse.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.