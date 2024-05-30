William Sitwell reviews Zekki, Somerset: ‘Lovely – just hold back on the sun-dried tomatoes’

Wiveliscombe is our precious gateway to Exmoor in west Somerset. A little town that has it all. A butcher, baker, deli, hardware store, barber shop, two cafés, a proper boozer (The Bear), a fab hotel (The White Hart), a Co-op, a garden shop, a curry house, a Chinese, a fish and chip shop, a garage, a rickety old town hall, a lido, a radio station and a gunsmith. And now there’s even a decent restaurant.

It’s called Zekki, which is the surname of the chef/patron, a Cypriot named Tim. Tim is a man of quiet endeavour, self-taught – I gather – and a chef who relishes his recently refurbished, tiny 30-cover restaurant. It offers him the chance to deliver a smattering of sharing plates, dishes of no fixed abode with influences from Greece and Asia, the Middle East and Spain, for which he gathers local ingredients (Longhorn beef from a nearby farm, seafood from Brixham), cooks them – then does his best to squirt and drizzle over every sauce, it seems, he’s ever come across from Tokyo to Nicosia.

'The restaurant has the welcoming interior feel of a cosy Parisian bistro,' writes Sitwell - Faydit

And that’s a good thing, a delicious thing, an unusual thing for this part of the world. Although occasionally, just once in a while, I wanted to restrain him, to pull him back from the bottles and potions he must collect by his kitchen counter and let, say, a portion of veg breathe, and come to the table not covered in labneh, za’atar, honey, zhug and sun-dried tomatoes. But you’ll see that zealous work across his menu – and wonderfully tasty and huge fun it is too.

The restaurant has the welcoming interior feel of a cosy Parisian bistro: there are thick velvet burgundy curtains at the windows and one at the door that you, rather gorgeously, must fight through like a comedian wrestling with their cue time on a vaudeville stage; and the pretty room features wood panelling, paintings of food, white tablecloths, soft lighting and candles. We sat at the bar on high, comfortable seats.

The menu, meanwhile, implicitly beseeches you to collect a hoard of sharing dishes and there’s a tidy, modest wine list to match.

We began with a pair of wonton crackers with mackerel pâté and ponzu. Wow, these were moreish; an early insight into the chef’s philosophy of ‘more is more’. There were two squirts of salty, fishy pâté among a crowd of watercress and yoghurt, spice, more squirts and dribbles of this and that, and specks of sun-dried tomato.

We had some flatbreads (sprinkled with the herby Levantine blend za’atar, a little oil, fresh green herbs and sun-dried tomatoes), and also a plate of labneh adorned with confit garlic and dustings of yummy lord-knows-what, and a piquant pile of Padrón peppers. Then came the chef’s own cure of trout – soft and rich and fab (with more oil, a thinly chopped salad, sun-dried tomatoes…) – and a plate of prawns, oozing with a spicy sauce, flecked with herbs and, I could swear, sun-dried tomatoes.

Marinated king prawns, sofrito - Faydit

Next were the most tender skewers of chicken with a soy sauce and a lovely bundle of peas in yoghurt, then some veg: courgettes, under a mountain of labneh. At which point we yearned for some unadulterated greenery.

Word must have reached the kitchen that we had mused but demurred on the halloumi with local honey, as out came a tiny taste, which worked for us as pud.

What a gorgeous and charming flavour bomb of a place. That’s Zekki, and Wivey, with enough charisma, sauce, sprinkles and sun-dried tomatoes to satisfy an entire nation.