William thanks Southgate for being ‘all-round class act’ as England boss quits

The Prince of Wales has personally thanked Gareth Southgate as an “England fan” for being an “all-round class act” and showing “humility, compassion, and true leadership” after the Three Lions’ manager stepped down in the wake of the Euro 2024 defeat.

William, president of the Football Association (FA), praised Southgate for coping with the “most intense pressure and scrutiny”.

He had created, the prince said, a “team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest”.

Southgate announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the FA on Tuesday morning, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

William, in a warm, personally signed message posted on social media, said: “Gareth, I want to thank you – not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny.

“And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”

William expressed his admiration for Gareth Southgate, who has stepped down as England manager (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate’s announcement came two days after the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in the final on Sunday night.

The prince travelled to Berlin with his son Prince George to cheer on the squad.