William Wragg admits involvement in Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal

William Wragg said he was scared that the texter had 'compromising things' on him

Tory MP William Wragg has admitted involvement in a Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal, after he shared colleagues’ phone numbers with a man he met on a gay dating app.

The vice chairman of the 1922 committee handed over contact details for Westminster colleagues to a man he met on Grindr to whom he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

Mr Wragg told The Times, who approached him after speaking to victims who suspected his involvement, that he was “scared” that the man “had compromising things on me”.

Those colleagues - who include several MPs, members of their staff and a political journalist - were later sent texts from senders with the aliases “Charlie” or “Abi”.

At least 12 men working in and around Parliament, including a serving minister, have been targeted in the suspected spear phishing attack amid fears a hostile state may be responsible.

Politico revealed on Wednesday that victims had received flirtatious messages and in several instances explicit photographs in an attempt to lure them in.

The revelation of Mr Wragg’s involvement comes after police confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the honeytrap sexting scandal.

Leicestershire Police said that they were investigating a report of “malicious communications” after “a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month”.

Mr Wragg, 36, who is openly gay, said: “They had compromising things on me. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They would ask for people. I gave them some numbers, not all of them. I told him to stop. He’s manipulated me and now I’ve hurt other people”.

“I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t. Then he started asking for numbers of people.

“I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.”

The MP for Hazel Grove added: “I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”