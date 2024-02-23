Williams Lake mayor receives royal pin named for Queen Elizabeth II

A pin named after Queen Elizabeth II sounds formal, but the ceremony to award it to Mayor Surinderpal Rathor was an intimate affair. Community members, friends, family and council members attended the presentation of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pin at city hall on Feb. 23.

The pin was presented by Cariboo-Prince George Member of Parliament, Todd Doherty, honouring Rathor’s 49 years of service to Williams Lake as a volunteer and elected city official.

Doherty chose not to read his speech notes, saying that no length of speech does justice when talking about a friend. Doherty has known Rathor since he was a child, recalling his first memory of Rathor when the city was building a play gym at Nesika Elementary School in the 80s. Doherty called Rathor a “fierce champion” of the community.

“To me, what matters most is not the title or award; it’s the legacy you leave,” Doherty said of Rathor.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pin is one of the former queen’s last awards, commemorating her many years of service in Canada. It is given to those who have shown outstanding service to their community.

Rathor was honoured to receive the award, stating how fortunate he is to have the staff he does and that no leader can achieve anything without their team. He noted how many people can do something for themselves but that “doing something for your neighbour is a great honour.”

Kim Kimberlin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune