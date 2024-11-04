Willie Nelson speaks out on bandmate Kris Kristofferson's death: 'I hated to lose him'

Willie Nelson is remembering his fellow Highwayman Kris Kristofferson.

Nelson, who was a member of the outlaw country group The Highwaymen alongside Kristofferson, reflected on the country icon's death in an interview with The Associated Press published Friday.

Kristofferson died Sept. 28 at his home in Maui, Hawaii, a representative for Kristofferson confirmed to USA TODAY at the time. A cause of death for the 88-year-old was not disclosed.

"Kris was a great friend of mine," Nelson, 91, told the outlet. "And, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together — videos, movies. I hated to lose him. That was a sad time."

'He was something special': Barbra Streisand mourns 'A Star is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson

Willie Nelson (left), who was a member of The Highwaymen alongside Kris Kristofferson, reflected on the country icon's death in a recent interview.

Nelson and Kristofferson formed The Highwaymen with fellow country superstars Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings in 1985. The supergroup's debut album, "Highwayman," topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, while the title track became a No. 1 hit.

The band also brought their country chemistry to the tube, starring in the Western TV film "Stagecoach" in 1986.

Following their sophomore album "Highwayman 2" in 1990, The Highwaymen released their final album, "The Road Goes on Forever," in 1995.

"He was a great songwriter," Nelson told AP of Kristofferson. "He left a lot of fantastic songs around for the rest of us to sing, for as long as we're here."

Kris Kristofferson dies: Legendary singer/songwriter turned Hollywood leading man was 88

In the wake of Kristofferson's death, Nelson became the last surviving member of The Highwaymen. Jennings died of complications from diabetes in February 2002. A year and a half later, Cash also died from diabetes complications in September 2003.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Willie Nelson speaks out on Kris Kristofferson's death: 'A sad time'