Willie Nelson Updates Fans on Health After Show Cancellations



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Willie Nelson gave country music fans a scare when he canceled a series of performances over the summer. At the time, his team released a statement saying, "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week."

The 91-year-old singer was able to return to the stage after a few weeks, but fans have remained concerned about his health. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Willie opened up about his health scare and how he's feeling today.

Gary Miller - Getty Images

The "On the Road Again" singer said, "Well, I’m 91 plus, so, you know, I’m not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying. But I don’t know anybody who’s lived forever. I take pretty good care of myself. And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically." He adds with a laugh, "Mentally? That's another story."

It's safe to say Willie has no plans of slowing down any time soon. His latest album, Last Leaf on the Tree, was released on November 1. This marks his 153rd album, and, he says, "I hope there’s a few more." While he doesn't have any tour dates on the schedule now, his official website tells fans to "Check back often, Willie is always On The Road Again."

You Might Also Like