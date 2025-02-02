Willow and Jaden Smith steal the fashion show on the Grammys 2025 red carpet

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith showed up on the Grammys 2025 red carpet doing what they do best by showcasing their unique brand of creative, eccentric style.

Grammys live updates: Inside music's biggest night

Willow, 24, opted for a full-length tuxedo trench coat over a sparkly two-piece bra and hot pants set. She finished the look with stacks of gold rings and towering black platforms that featured pearl detailing on the ankle strap for an overall sleek, elongated silhouette.

PHOTO: Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Her brother Jaden, 26, wore a traditional, clean-cut black and white suit but threw a fashion curveball by sporting an all-black haunted house headpiece with his face peeking through the spot where the front door would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willow is nominated for several Grammys this evening, including Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for her song "b i g f e e l i n g s."

Willow and Jaden Smith steal the fashion show on the Grammys 2025 red carpet originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com